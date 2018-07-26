Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Half-year Report
London, July 26
Chairman's Statement
I am delighted to present my first report to you as Chairman of the Company, having succeeded John Reeve in May of this year.
It is pleasing to report that during the six months to 30 June 2018 Temple Bar generated a total return on net assets of 3.1%, outperforming the benchmark FTSE All-Share Index total return of 1.7%.
Dividend
A first quarterly dividend of 8.75p per share was paid on 29 June 2018 and the directors have declared a second interim dividend, also of 8.75p per share, again an increase of 5% on the equivalent dividend last year. This will be paid on 28 September 2018 to those shareholders on the register of members as at 7 September 2018. The ex-dividend date for this payment is 6 September 2018.
Board changes
As mentioned above, John Reeve retired as a director and chairman of the Company on 24 May 2018, having provided 26 years of outstanding service. We are extremely grateful to John for his leadership during this period which has contributed in no small measure to the Company's successful development. I am greatly honoured to have been chosen by my fellow directors to succeed John as Chairman.
Outlook
The current macro-economic situation in the U.K. is exceptionally uncertain. Nevertheless, we believe that our managers have the necessary skills to negotiate these choppy waters and find cheap, out of favour stocks that will hopefully generate positive returns and further outperformance.
Arthur Copple
Chairman
26 July 2018
TWENTY LARGEST HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2018
|Company
|Industry
|Place of Primary Listing
|Valuation
£'000
|% of Portfolio
|UK Treasury 1.25% 2018
|Fixed Interest
|UK
|80,404
|7.6%
|Capita
|Industrials
|UK
|76,418
|7.2%
|Royal Dutch Shell
|Oil & Gas
|UK
|68,260
|6.4%
|GlaxoSmithKline
|Healthcare
|UK
|64,141
|6.1%
|HSBC Holdings
|Financials
|UK
|62,913
|5.9%
|BP
|Oil & Gas
|UK
|58,196
|5.5%
|Lloyds Banking Group
|Financials
|UK
|45,073
|4.2%
|Barclays
|Financials
|UK
|43,378
|4.1%
|Royal Bank of Scotland
|Financials
|UK
|42,244
|4.0%
|Grafton Group
|Industrials
|UK
|41,957
|4.0%
|Top Ten Investments
|582,984
|55.0%
|SIG
|Industrials
|UK
|37,902
|3.6%
|Tesco
|Consumer Services
|UK
|32,754
|3.1%
|Travis Perkins
|Industrials
|UK
|30,987
|2.9%
|Marks & Spencer
|Consumer Services
|UK
|24,996
|2.4%
|Wm Morrison Supermarkets
|Consumer Services
|UK
|21,872
|2.1%
|Land Securities REIT
|Financials
|UK
|20,760
|2.0%
|Centrica
|Utilities
|UK
|20,042
|1.9%
|Citigroup
|Financials
|USA
|19,683
|1.8%
|ETFS Physical Silver
|Physical Gold and Silver
|UK
|19,206
|1.8%
|Next
|Consumer Services
|UK
|18,187
|1.7%
|Top Twenty Investments
|829,373
|78.3%
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 (unaudited)
|30 June 2018
(unaudited)
|30 June 2017
(unaudited)
|31 December 2017
(audited)
Revenue
£'000
Capital
£'000
Total
£'000
Revenue
£'000
Capital £'000
Total
£'000
Revenue
£'000
Capital
£'000
Total
£'000
|Investment income
|20,768
|-
|20,768
|18,985
|-
|18,985
|33,990
|-
|33,990
|Other operating income
|6
|-
|6
|4
|-
|4
|8
|-
|8
Total Income
|20,774
|20,774
|18,989
|-
|18,989
|33,998
|-
|33,998
|Gains on investments
|Gains on investments held at fair value through profit or loss assets
|-
|13,321
|13,321
|-
|17,767
|17,767
|-
|62,251
|62,251
|20,774
|13,321
|34,095
|18,989
|17,767
|36,756
|33,998
|62,251
|96,249
|Expenses
|Management fees
|(712)
|(1,068)
|(1,780)
|(699)
|(1,048)
|(1,747)
|(1,532)
|(2,215)
|(3,747)
|Other expenses including dealing costs
|(360)
|(901)
|(1,261)
|(353)
|(511)
|(864)
|(600)
|(969)
|(4,569)
|Profit before finance costs and tax
19,702
11,352
31,054
17,937
16,208
34,145
31,866
59,067
90,933
|Finance costs
|(967)
|(1,461)
|(2,428)
|(1,308)
|(1,980)
|(3,288)
|(2,701)
|(4,078)
|(6,779)
|Profit before tax
|18,735
|9,891
|28,626
|16,629
|14,228
|30,857
|29,165
|54,989
|84,154
|Tax
|(57)
|-
|(57)
|(108)
|-
|(108)
|(207)
|-
|(207)
|Profit for the period
|18,678
|9,891
|28,569
|16,521
|14,228
|30,749
|28,958
|54,989
|83,947
Earnings per share (basic and diluted)
27.93p
14.79p
42.72p
24.71p
21.28p
45.99p
43.30p
82.23p
125.53p
A first interim dividend of 8.75 pence per share in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2018 was paid on 29 June 2018.
A second interim dividend of 8.75 pence per share in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2018 was declared on 26 July 2018 and is payable on 28 September 2018.
The total column of this statement represents the Statement of Comprehensive Income, prepared in accordance with IFRS. The supplementary revenue and capital columns are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies.
All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 (unaudited)
|Ordinary
share
|Share premium
Capital
Retained
Total
|capital
|account
|reserves
|earnings
|equity
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
BALANCE AT 1 JANUARY 2018
16,719
96,040
790,167
33,440
936,366
|Profit for the period
|-
|-
|9,891
|18,678
|28,569
|Unclaimed dividends
|-
|-
|-
|51
|51
|Dividends paid to equity shareholders
-
|-
-
|(17,541)
|(17,541)
|BALANCE AT 30 JUNE 2018
|16,719
|96,040
|800,058
|34,628
|947,445
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017 (unaudited)
|Ordinary
share
|Share premium
Capital
Retained
Total
|capital
|account
|reserves
|earnings
|equity
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
BALANCE AT 1 JANUARY 2017
16,719
96,040
735,178
32,003
879,940
|Profit for the period
|-
|-
|14,228
|16,521
|30,749
|Unclaimed dividends
|-
|-
|-
|11
|11
|Dividends paid to equity shareholders
-
|-
-
|(16,390)
|(16,390)
|BALANCE AT 30 JUNE 2017
|16,719
|96,040
|749,406
|32,145
|894,310
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2018 (unaudited)
|30 June 2018
(unaudited) £'000
|30 June 2017
(unaudited)
£'000
|31 December 2017
(audited)
£'000
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Investments held at fair value through profit or loss*
|1,059,300
|986,691
|1,035,670
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Receivables
|4,721
|4,557
|3,613
|Cash and cash equivalents
|9,834
|18,108
|12,161
|14,555
|22,665
|15,774
|TOTAL ASSETS
|1,073,855
|1,009,356
|1,051,444
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Interest bearing borrowings
|-
|(25,000)
|-
|Payables
|(12,508)
|(1,200)
|(1,159)
|TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
|1,061,347
|983,156
|1,050,285
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Interest bearing borrowings
|(113,902)
|(88,846)
|(113,919)
|NET ASSETS
|947,445
|894,310
|936,366
|EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS
|Ordinary share capital
|16,719
|16,719
|16,719
|Share premium
|96,040
|96,040
|96,040
|Capital reserves
|800,058
|749,406
|790,167
|Retained earnings
|34,628
|32,145
|33,440
|TOTAL EQUITY
|947,445
|894,310
|936,366
|NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE
|1,416.79p
|1,337.33p
|1,400.22p
*Includes £80.4 million UK Treasury holding considered by the Board to be held in lieu of cash.
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 (unaudited)
|30 June 2018
|30 June 2017
|31 December 2017
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|£000
|£000
|£000
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Profit before tax
|28,626
|30,857
|84,154
|Adjustments for:
|Gains on investments
|(13,321)
|(17,767)
|(62,251)
|Finance costs
|2,428
|3,288
|6,779
|Purchases of investments 1
|(292,616)
|(180,266)
|(437,327)
|Sales of investments 1
|293,926
|184,694
|437,261
|Dividend income
|(20,502)
|(18,306)
|(32,410)
|Interest income
|(272)
|(683)
|(1,588)
|Dividends received
|18,567
|16,525
|32,189
|Interest received
|836
|701
|1,248
|(Increase)/decrease in receivables
|(6)
|1,470
|1,212
|(Decrease)/increase in payables
|(1)
|30
|(10)
|Overseas withholding tax suffered
|(57)
|(108)
|(207)
|(11,018)
|(10,422)
|(55,104)
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|17,608
|20,435
|29,050
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Repayment of 9.875% 2017 debenture
|-
|-
|(25,000)
|Proceeds from issue of 2.99% Private Placement Loan
|-
|-
|25,000
|Issue costs relating to 2.99% Private Placement Loan
|-
|-
|(121)
|Unclaimed dividends
|51
|11
|11
|Interest paid on borrowings
|(2,445)
|(3,288)
|(6,587)
|Equity dividends paid
|(17,541)
|(16,390)
|(27,532)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(19,935)
|(19,667)
|(34,229)
|Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(2,327)
|768
|(5,179)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period
|12,161
|17,340
|17,340
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|9,834
|18,108
|12,161
1. Purchases and sales of investments are considered to be operating activities of the Company, given its purpose, rather than investing activities.
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:
the condensed set of financial statements contained within the half-year report has been prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards Board's Statement 'Half-Yearly Financial Reports';
the half yearly financial report includes a fair review of the information required by Disclosure and Transparency Rule 4.2.7R of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year; and
- in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 4.2.8R there have been no related parties transactions during the six months to 30 June 2018 and therefore nothing to report on any material effect by such a transaction on the financial position or performance of the Company during that period.
The half-yearly financial report was approved by the Board on 26 July 2018 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by:
Arthur Copple
Chairman
Notes
1. Comparative figures
The financial information contained in this half-year report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434-436 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2017 has not been audited.
The information for the year ended 31 December 2017 does not constitute statutory accounts, but has been extracted from the latest published audited accounts, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors on those accounts contained no qualification or statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.
2. Publication
This half-year report is being sent to shareholders and copies will be made available to the public at the Company's registered office and on its website.
