WKN: 1284 ISIN: GB0008825324  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
26.07.2018 | 17:49
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Half-year Report

London, July 26

Chairman's Statement

I am delighted to present my first report to you as Chairman of the Company, having succeeded John Reeve in May of this year.

It is pleasing to report that during the six months to 30 June 2018 Temple Bar generated a total return on net assets of 3.1%, outperforming the benchmark FTSE All-Share Index total return of 1.7%.

Dividend

A first quarterly dividend of 8.75p per share was paid on 29 June 2018 and the directors have declared a second interim dividend, also of 8.75p per share, again an increase of 5% on the equivalent dividend last year. This will be paid on 28 September 2018 to those shareholders on the register of members as at 7 September 2018. The ex-dividend date for this payment is 6 September 2018.

Board changes

As mentioned above, John Reeve retired as a director and chairman of the Company on 24 May 2018, having provided 26 years of outstanding service. We are extremely grateful to John for his leadership during this period which has contributed in no small measure to the Company's successful development. I am greatly honoured to have been chosen by my fellow directors to succeed John as Chairman.

Outlook

The current macro-economic situation in the U.K. is exceptionally uncertain. Nevertheless, we believe that our managers have the necessary skills to negotiate these choppy waters and find cheap, out of favour stocks that will hopefully generate positive returns and further outperformance.

Arthur Copple

Chairman

26 July 2018

TWENTY LARGEST HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2018

CompanyIndustryPlace of Primary ListingValuation
£'000		% of Portfolio
UK Treasury 1.25% 2018Fixed InterestUK 80,4047.6%
CapitaIndustrialsUK 76,4187.2%
Royal Dutch ShellOil & GasUK 68,2606.4%
GlaxoSmithKlineHealthcareUK 64,1416.1%
HSBC HoldingsFinancialsUK 62,9135.9%
BPOil & GasUK 58,1965.5%
Lloyds Banking GroupFinancialsUK 45,0734.2%
BarclaysFinancialsUK 43,3784.1%
Royal Bank of ScotlandFinancialsUK 42,2444.0%
Grafton GroupIndustrialsUK 41,9574.0%
Top Ten Investments 582,98455.0%
SIGIndustrialsUK 37,9023.6%
TescoConsumer ServicesUK 32,7543.1%
Travis PerkinsIndustrialsUK 30,9872.9%
Marks & SpencerConsumer ServicesUK 24,9962.4%
Wm Morrison SupermarketsConsumer ServicesUK 21,8722.1%
Land Securities REITFinancialsUK 20,7602.0%
CentricaUtilitiesUK 20,0421.9%
CitigroupFinancialsUSA 19,6831.8%
ETFS Physical SilverPhysical Gold and SilverUK 19,2061.8%
NextConsumer ServicesUK 18,1871.7%
Top Twenty Investments 829,37378.3%

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 (unaudited)

30 June 2018
(unaudited)		30 June 2017
(unaudited)		31 December 2017
(audited)

Revenue
£'000
Capital
£'000
Total
£'000
Revenue
£'000
Capital £'000
Total
£'000
Revenue
£'000
Capital
£'000
Total
£'000
Investment income20,768-20,76818,985-18,98533,990-33,990
Other operating income6-64-48-8

Total Income		20,77420,77418,989-18,98933,998-33,998
Gains on investments
Gains on investments held at fair value through profit or loss assets-13,32113,321-17,76717,767-62,25162,251
20,77413,32134,09518,98917,76736,75633,99862,25196,249
Expenses
Management fees(712)(1,068)(1,780)(699)(1,048)(1,747)(1,532)(2,215)(3,747)
Other expenses including dealing costs(360)(901)(1,261)(353)(511)(864)(600)(969)(4,569)
Profit before finance costs and tax
19,702
11,352
31,054
17,937
16,208
34,145
31,866
59,067
90,933
Finance costs(967)(1,461) (2,428)(1,308)(1,980)(3,288)(2,701)(4,078)(6,779)
Profit before tax18,7359,89128,62616,62914,22830,85729,16554,98984,154
Tax(57)-(57)(108)-(108)(207)-(207)
Profit for the period18,6789,89128,56916,52114,22830,74928,95854,98983,947

Earnings per share (basic and diluted)
27.93p
14.79p
42.72p
24.71p
21.28p
45.99p
43.30p
82.23p
125.53p

A first interim dividend of 8.75 pence per share in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2018 was paid on 29 June 2018.

A second interim dividend of 8.75 pence per share in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2018 was declared on 26 July 2018 and is payable on 28 September 2018.

The total column of this statement represents the Statement of Comprehensive Income, prepared in accordance with IFRS. The supplementary revenue and capital columns are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies.

All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 (unaudited)

Ordinary
share		Share premium
Capital
Retained
Total
capitalaccountreservesearningsequity
£'000£'000£'000£'000£'000

BALANCE AT 1 JANUARY 2018
16,719
96,040
790,167
33,440
936,366
Profit for the period--9,89118,67828,569
Unclaimed dividends---5151
Dividends paid to equity shareholders
-		-
-		(17,541)(17,541)
BALANCE AT 30 JUNE 201816,71996,040800,05834,628947,445

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017 (unaudited)

Ordinary
share		Share premium
Capital
Retained
Total
capitalaccountreservesearningsequity
£'000£'000£'000£'000£'000

BALANCE AT 1 JANUARY 2017
16,719
96,040
735,178
32,003
879,940
Profit for the period--14,22816,52130,749
Unclaimed dividends---1111
Dividends paid to equity shareholders
-		-
-		(16,390)(16,390)
BALANCE AT 30 JUNE 201716,71996,040749,40632,145894,310

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2018 (unaudited)

30 June 2018
(unaudited) £'000		30 June 2017
(unaudited)
£'000		31 December 2017
(audited)
£'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Investments held at fair value through profit or loss*1,059,300986,6911,035,670
CURRENT ASSETS
Receivables4,7214,5573,613
Cash and cash equivalents9,83418,10812,161
14,55522,66515,774
TOTAL ASSETS1,073,8551,009,3561,051,444
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest bearing borrowings-(25,000)-
Payables(12,508)(1,200)(1,159)
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES1,061,347983,1561,050,285
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest bearing borrowings(113,902)(88,846)(113,919)
NET ASSETS947,445894,310936,366
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS
Ordinary share capital16,71916,71916,719
Share premium96,04096,04096,040
Capital reserves 800,058749,406790,167
Retained earnings34,62832,14533,440
TOTAL EQUITY947,445894,310936,366
NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE1,416.79p1,337.33p1,400.22p

*Includes £80.4 million UK Treasury holding considered by the Board to be held in lieu of cash.

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 (unaudited)

30 June 201830 June 201731 December 2017
(unaudited)(unaudited)(audited)
£000£000£000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax28,62630,85784,154
Adjustments for:
Gains on investments(13,321)(17,767)(62,251)
Finance costs2,4283,2886,779
Purchases of investments 1(292,616)(180,266)(437,327)
Sales of investments 1293,926184,694437,261
Dividend income(20,502)(18,306)(32,410)
Interest income(272)(683)(1,588)
Dividends received18,56716,52532,189
Interest received8367011,248
(Increase)/decrease in receivables(6)1,4701,212
(Decrease)/increase in payables(1)30(10)
Overseas withholding tax suffered(57)(108)(207)
(11,018)(10,422)(55,104)
Net cash flows from operating activities 17,608 20,43529,050
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of 9.875% 2017 debenture--(25,000)
Proceeds from issue of 2.99% Private Placement Loan--25,000
Issue costs relating to 2.99% Private Placement Loan--(121)
Unclaimed dividends511111
Interest paid on borrowings (2,445)(3,288)(6,587)
Equity dividends paid(17,541)(16,390)(27,532)
Net cash used in financing activities (19,935)(19,667)(34,229)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents(2,327)768 (5,179)
Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period12,16117,34017,340
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 9,83418,10812,161

1. Purchases and sales of investments are considered to be operating activities of the Company, given its purpose, rather than investing activities.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

  • the condensed set of financial statements contained within the half-year report has been prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards Board's Statement 'Half-Yearly Financial Reports';

  • the half yearly financial report includes a fair review of the information required by Disclosure and Transparency Rule 4.2.7R of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year; and

  • in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 4.2.8R there have been no related parties transactions during the six months to 30 June 2018 and therefore nothing to report on any material effect by such a transaction on the financial position or performance of the Company during that period.

The half-yearly financial report was approved by the Board on 26 July 2018 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by:

Arthur Copple

Chairman

Notes

1. Comparative figures

The financial information contained in this half-year report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434-436 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2017 has not been audited.

The information for the year ended 31 December 2017 does not constitute statutory accounts, but has been extracted from the latest published audited accounts, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors on those accounts contained no qualification or statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

2. Publication

This half-year report is being sent to shareholders and copies will be made available to the public at the Company's registered office and on its website.

For further information please contact:

Alastair Mundy

Investec Fund Managers Limited 020 7597 2000


