Cargotec Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 26.7.2018

CARGOTEC CORPORATION ANNOUNCEMENT 26.7.2018

SHARE REPURCHASE 26.7.2018

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 26.7.2018 Bourse trade BUY Share CGCBV Amount 24.000 shares Total cost 998.090,40 EUR Average price/ share 41,5871 EUR

Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 219.603 shares

including the shares repurchased on 26.7.2018.

On behalf of Cargotec Corporation.

NORDEA BANK FINLAND PLC

Janne Sarvikivi Julius Summanen



For further information, Please contact:

Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO

tel.+358 20 777 4105

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations

tel.+358 20 777 4084



www.cargotec.fi (http://www.cargotec.fi)





Cargotec_26.7_trades (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2207537/858366.xlsx)



Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

