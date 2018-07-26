Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today registers another big win for pot legalization as the U.K. has approved medical marijuana for prescription use.The U.K. Home Office has announced that U.K. medical marijuana will be available for prescription use by fall. (Source: "Medical cannabis to be available on prescription in UK after being approved for use by government," The Independent, July 26, 2018.)The steady progression of countries relaxing their marijuana laws continues, with the U.K. representing another.

