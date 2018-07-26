Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 26 July 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 74,701 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.7500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.2332

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,410,925,160 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,410,925,160 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

26 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2044 24.50 16:29:53 London Stock Exchange 1510 24.35 16:19:42 London Stock Exchange 500 24.35 16:19:42 London Stock Exchange 1473 24.35 16:19:42 London Stock Exchange 1082 24.35 16:11:34 London Stock Exchange 2679 24.35 16:11:34 London Stock Exchange 536 24.20 15:52:37 London Stock Exchange 3849 24.40 15:40:01 London Stock Exchange 4380 24.35 14:56:08 London Stock Exchange 3546 24.45 14:35:50 London Stock Exchange 3556 24.75 13:59:27 London Stock Exchange 3560 24.75 13:42:12 London Stock Exchange 461 24.15 12:51:08 London Stock Exchange 3228 24.15 12:51:08 London Stock Exchange 468 24.15 12:51:08 London Stock Exchange 3567 24.15 12:02:23 London Stock Exchange 311 24.20 11:55:42 London Stock Exchange 557 24.00 11:12:10 London Stock Exchange 974 24.00 11:12:10 London Stock Exchange 2160 24.00 11:12:10 London Stock Exchange 2104 24.00 10:55:38 London Stock Exchange 426 24.00 10:55:38 London Stock Exchange 929 24.00 10:55:38 London Stock Exchange 3465 24.00 10:42:45 London Stock Exchange 3444 24.00 10:42:45 London Stock Exchange 4000 24.05 09:24:28 London Stock Exchange 3486 24.15 09:23:24 London Stock Exchange 4112 24.15 09:15:51 London Stock Exchange 2700 24.15 09:15:51 London Stock Exchange 3704 24.15 09:03:34 London Stock Exchange 1528 24.15 09:03:34 London Stock Exchange 4362 24.00 08:37:10 London Stock Exchange

