Donnerstag, 26.07.2018

WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 
26.07.2018 | 18:10
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, July 26

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:26 July 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):74,701
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.7500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.2332

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,410,925,160 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,410,925,160 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

26 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
204424.5016:29:53London Stock Exchange
151024.3516:19:42London Stock Exchange
50024.3516:19:42London Stock Exchange
147324.3516:19:42London Stock Exchange
108224.3516:11:34London Stock Exchange
267924.3516:11:34London Stock Exchange
53624.2015:52:37London Stock Exchange
384924.4015:40:01London Stock Exchange
438024.3514:56:08London Stock Exchange
354624.4514:35:50London Stock Exchange
355624.7513:59:27London Stock Exchange
356024.7513:42:12London Stock Exchange
46124.1512:51:08London Stock Exchange
322824.1512:51:08London Stock Exchange
46824.1512:51:08London Stock Exchange
356724.1512:02:23London Stock Exchange
31124.2011:55:42London Stock Exchange
55724.0011:12:10London Stock Exchange
97424.0011:12:10London Stock Exchange
216024.0011:12:10London Stock Exchange
210424.0010:55:38London Stock Exchange
42624.0010:55:38London Stock Exchange
92924.0010:55:38London Stock Exchange
346524.0010:42:45London Stock Exchange
344424.0010:42:45London Stock Exchange
400024.0509:24:28London Stock Exchange
348624.1509:23:24London Stock Exchange
411224.1509:15:51London Stock Exchange
270024.1509:15:51London Stock Exchange
370424.1509:03:34London Stock Exchange
152824.1509:03:34London Stock Exchange
436224.0008:37:10London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


