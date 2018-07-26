CONSUS Real Estate AG: Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG DGAP-Ad-hoc: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalmaßnahme CONSUS Real Estate AG: Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG 26.07.2018 / 18:10 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Details of issuer (name, address) Consus Real Estate AG Kurfürstendamm 188 - 189 10707 Berlin Germany 2. Type of capital measure 3. Date of status / date of effect Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 25 June 2018 WpHG) 3. New total number of voting rights: 98.094.784 26.07.2018 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: CONSUS Real Estate AG Kurfürstendamm 188-189 10707 Berlin Deutschland Telefon: +49 (0)30 965 357 90 300 E-Mail: info@consus.ag Internet: www.consus.ag ISIN: DE000A2DA414 WKN: A2DA41 Börsen: Freiverkehr in Frankfurt, München (m:access) Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 708457 26.07.2018 CET/CEST

ISIN DE000A2DA414

