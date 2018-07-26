SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag wins a major deal in Europe

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in digital and retail IoT solutions, today announces the signature of an ESL roll-out contract with a top 25 European food retailer.

After an in-depth testing phase of solutions to automate price execution and product information at the shelf, the retail chain, a leading retailer in Benelux, has chosen SES-imagotag's VUSION solution to digitise all its stores.

This contract covers the accelerated deployment (by the end of 2019) of nearly 3 million VUSION smart labels within all the retailer's stores. The taylored solution includes the development of a specific label format with new improved merchandising capabilities. This deployment will be based on SES-imagotag's VUSION cloud software platform which greatly simplifies installation, IT operations and maintenance.

This project will cover all areas and product categories of the store, including fruit and vegetables and fresh produce. A world first as it is the first full roll-out (all stores and all products) of color ePaper graphic labels in a food retail chain.

