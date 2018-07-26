FUTUREN: FUTUREN publishes its 2017 Registration Document



FUTUREN's Registration Document for the year ended on December 31, 2017 was filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF).

It notably includes:

the 2017 Annual Financial Report;

the Report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance; and

the Statutory Auditors' reports.

This document is available under the conditions provided by regulations in force and may be consulted in French on FUTUREN's Website (www.futuren-group.com) in the "Finance/Financial reports & presentations" section and on the Autorité des Marchés Financiers' Website (www.amf-france.org).



About FUTUREN

FUTUREN is a group active in the field of wind energy, present throughout the entire wind value chain. The Group develops, builds and owns wind farms in four countries: Germany, France, Morocco and Italy. In total, the Group manages 632 MW for its own account and for third parties.





