Actusnews Wire

FUTUREN: FUTUREN publishes its 2017 Registration Document


FUTUREN's Registration Document for the year ended on December 31, 2017 was filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF).

It notably includes:

  • the 2017 Annual Financial Report;
  • the Report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance; and
  • the Statutory Auditors' reports.

This document is available under the conditions provided by regulations in force and may be consulted in French on FUTUREN's Website (www.futuren-group.com) in the "Finance/Financial reports & presentations" section and on the Autorité des Marchés Financiers' Website (www.amf-france.org).


About FUTUREN

FUTUREN is a group active in the field of wind energy, present throughout the entire wind value chain. The Group develops, builds and owns wind farms in four countries: Germany, France, Morocco and Italy. In total, the Group manages 632 MW for its own account and for third parties.



CONTACT

Elodie Fiorini
Group Chief Financial Officer		Tél: +33 (0)4 42 906 596
e.fiorini@futuren-group.com


French Société anonyme (public limited company with Board of Directors) with a share capital of €27,777,658.70

Registered office: Cœur Défense - 100, esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92932 Paris La Défense - France

Administrative address: Europarc de Pichaury - Bât. B9 - 1330, avenue JRGG de la Lauzière - BP 80199 - 13795 Aix-en-Provence Cedex 3 - France

Tel: +33 (0)4 42 904 904 - Fax: +33 (0)4 42 904 905 - www.futuren-group.com

The stock is listed on the compartment B of Euronext Paris, symbol: FTRN.

------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54484-pr-2017-registration-document.pdf

