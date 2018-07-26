FUTUREN: FUTUREN publishes its 2017 Registration Document

FUTUREN's Registration Document for the year ended on December 31, 2017 was filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF).
It notably includes:
- the 2017 Annual Financial Report;
- the Report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance; and
- the Statutory Auditors' reports.
This document is available under the conditions provided by regulations in force and may be consulted in French on FUTUREN's Website (www.futuren-group.com) in the "Finance/Financial reports & presentations" section and on the Autorité des Marchés Financiers' Website (www.amf-france.org).
About FUTUREN
FUTUREN is a group active in the field of wind energy, present throughout the entire wind value chain. The Group develops, builds and owns wind farms in four countries: Germany, France, Morocco and Italy. In total, the Group manages 632 MW for its own account and for third parties.
CONTACT
|Elodie Fiorini
Group Chief Financial Officer
|Tél: +33 (0)4 42 906 596
e.fiorini@futuren-group.com
French Société anonyme (public limited company with Board of Directors) with a share capital of €27,777,658.70
Registered office: Cœur Défense - 100, esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92932 Paris La Défense - France
Administrative address: Europarc de Pichaury - Bât. B9 - 1330, avenue JRGG de la Lauzière - BP 80199 - 13795 Aix-en-Provence Cedex 3 - France
Tel: +33 (0)4 42 904 904 - Fax: +33 (0)4 42 904 905 - www.futuren-group.com
The stock is listed on the compartment B of Euronext Paris, symbol: FTRN.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54484-pr-2017-registration-document.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free