METABOLIC EXPLORER: Financial results, second quarter 2018

Financial results, second quarter 2018

Clermont-Ferrand, 26 July 2018 - (FR0004177046 METEX), METabolic EXplorer (METEX), an industrial biochemical company specializing in the development and industrial application of green and sustainable biochemical processes, today published its financial data for the second quarter of 2018.

In the second quarter of 2018, METabolic EXplorer posted net sales of €625,000 consisting of revenues from a technology transfer service agreement with Evonik, for 2 years, on the sale of

L-methionine/inoLa™ technology in November 2016. Revenues for the first half of 2018 amounted to €2.2 million, compared with €2.0 million at the end of the first six months of 2017.

Turnover (IFRS) - €'000 2017 2018 Q1 1,070 1,601 Q2 957 625 Half-year turnover 2,027 2,226

As of 30 June 2018, the company's gross cash position under IFRS standards stood at €32.5 million (compared with €31.3 million at 31 December 2017) and the net cash position was €26.6 million (compared with €25.2 million at 31 December 2017). METEX points out that this cash position as of June 30, 2018 includes a cash receipt of €1.8 million for tax credits, including €1.7 million of Research Tax Credit.

About METabolic EXplorer - www.metabolic-explorer.com

A pioneer in industrial biochemistry with some 20 years of experience, METabolic Explorer (METEX) develops alternative solutions to the petrochemical processes used in manufacturing.

Using renewable raw materials, it develops innovative industrial fermentation processes to produce competitive chemical compounds used in basic products of everyday life such as animal nutrition and health additives, plastics, textiles, cosmetics, and resins, among many others.

The company's ambition with its biotechnological innovations is to produce consumer goods in a different way, without oil, in order to meet consumers' new societal expectations and the objectives of the energy transition and sustainable development.

To create these innovative processes, METabolic EXplorer relies on a 70-person staff possessing the complementary competencies essential at every step of their development, from the optimization of biochemical catalysts in the laboratory to the industrial validation and production of samples in an industrial demonstration unit in continuous operation.

Based at the Clermont Limagne technology park, near Clermont-Ferrand, METabolic Explorer is listed on Euronext in Paris (Compartment C, METEX) and is included in the CAC Small Index.

Investor relations - ACTIFIN

Benjamin LEHARI

Tel: + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 11

E-mail: blehari@actifin.fr Media relations - ACTIFIN

Isabelle DRAY

Tel: + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 11

E-mail: idray@actifin.fr

