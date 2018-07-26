WAVESTONE: July 26, 2018 Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting: Approval of resolutions, Division by four of the par value of the company's shares will take place at the end of August

Wavestone's Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held on Thursday July 26, 2018 under the chairmanship of Michel Dancoisne, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and in the presence of the Company's Statutory Auditors.

The voting results for each resolution submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting for approval will be made available on the Company's website at www.wavestone.com (section Investors, Annual general meetings) within the statutory time frame.

Approval of €0.81 per share dividend to be distributed on August 3, 2018

Wavestone shareholders adopted the eighteen resolutions submitted for their approval, notably concerning the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 and the proposed appropriation of profits.

Accordingly, Wavestone will distribute a dividend payout of €0.81 per share for the 2017/18 fiscal year. This implies a 33% increase on 2016/17 and represents a payout rate of 15% of Group share of net income in line with previous years.

Payment of the dividend, which will be paid as a cash dividend, will take place on August 3, 2018.

Division by four of the company's shares

The combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting also ratified the division by four of the company's shares, and the exchange of each existing share for four new shares in the company. Wavestone's objective is to expand its shareholding by making its shares more accessible and increasing their liquidity.

As a result, the total number of shares making up the company's capital will be multiplied by four, and a shareholder holding one share in Wavestone before the change will hold four after it, with the market price of each share divided by four.

The company will trigger these changes to shares at the end of August: old shares will be delisted, and new shares will be listed under their new ISIN code by the start of September.

Next publication: November 6, 2018 (after market close), publication of 2018/19 H1 revenue.

About Wavestone

In a world where understanding transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's ambition is to provide its clients with advice that is unique in the market, enlightening and guiding them in their most strategic decisions.

Wavestone draws on some 2,800 employees in eight countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting, and the number one in France.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext, Paris, and is eligible for the PEA-PME (a French investment instrument that encourages individuals to invest in smaller and intermediate-sized firms). Wavestone is recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone

Pascal IMBERT

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Sarah LAMIGEON

Communications Director

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Financial news

Mathieu OMNES

Analyst & investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Nicolas BOUCHEZ

Press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

