Nasdaq Halts M I Acquisitions Inc.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced that trading was halted today in M I Acquisitions, Inc. (Nasdaq:MACQ, MACQU, MACQW) at 9:53:11 Eastern Time for "additional information requested" from the company at a last sale price of $11.10, $13.26 and $1.9207 respectively.

Trading will remain halted until M I Acquisitions, Inc. has fully satisfied Nasdaq's request for additional information. For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company's symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq Web site. For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com (http://www.nasdaq.com/). NDAQO Nasdaq Media Contact:

