

The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a significant increase. The strong performance of defensive heavyweights Nestle and Roche helped to drive gains.



Investors were also encouraged after U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work for zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non-auto goods at their meeting yesterday.



The Swiss Market Index increased 1.33 percent Thursday and finished at 9,139.47. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 1.17 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 1.21 percent.



Nestle rallied 1.9 percent after reporting a rise in first-half profit and confirming its full year 2018 outlook.



Roche advanced 1.5 percent after it raised its full year forecast. The company reported better than expected results for the first half of the year.



Novartis also finished higher by 1.5 percent.



Sika jumped 1.9 percent after its profit for the first half of the year exceeded expectations.



ABB increased 2 percent and Swisscom climbed 1.8 percent. Lonza rose 1.5 percent and Lafargeholcim closed higher by 1.4 percent.



