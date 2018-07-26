sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.07.2018 | 18:28
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 26

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985 )
(LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited93.73 XDGG00BJVDZ94625th July 2018

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184

Date: 26thJuly 2018


