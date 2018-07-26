Regulatory News:

Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO):

The half-yearly financial report relative to fiscal year 2018, can be read or downloaded on the websites of:

Vetoquinol (www.vetoquinol.com)

AMF (www.amf-france.org)

It is also available to the public free of charge upon simple request:

by mail: Vetoquinol

Communication financière

Magny-Vernois BP 189 70204 Lure Cedex France

by e-mail: relations.investisseurs@vetoquinol.com

by phone: +33 (0)3 84 62 59 88

Next update: Q3 2016 Sales, October 18, 2018 after market close

About Vetoquinol

Vetoquinol is a leading global player in the animal health sector serving both the livestock (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets.

As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia/Pacific region.

Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. Vetoquinol employs 2,141 people at June 30, 2018.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

For further information, go to: www.vetoquinol.com

Contacts:

VETOQUINOL

Investor Relations

Marie-Josée Aubry-Rota, Tel.: +33 (0)3 84 62 59 88

relations.investisseurs@vetoquinol.com

or

KEIMA COMMUNICATION

Investor and Media Relations

Emmanuel Dovergne, Tel.: +33 (0)1 56 43 44 63

emmanuel.dovergne@keima.fr