Date Total number of shares of the share

capital Total number of voting rights theoretical(1) exercisable(2) 16 July 2018 81,976,425 81,976,425 81,952,920

(1) The number of theoretical voting rights is the basis for the calculation of the thresholds crossings.

In accordance with article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the AMF, the total number of voting rights is calculated based on all the equities to which voting rights are attached, including equities whose voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The number of exercisable voting rights is calculated without taking into account the shares without rights to vote.

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, the expert in providing care and support services for seniors, with over 740 facilities, operates Europe's largest network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted-living facilities, and home care and hospital home care services. The Korian group's accommodation capacity amounts to over 75,000 beds in four countries (France, Germany, Belgium, and Italy) and the Group employs nearly 49,000 people.

For more information, please visit the website: www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

