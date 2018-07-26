Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Purchase of own shares 26-Jul-2018 / 16:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 26 July 2018 SThree plc Purchase of own shares SThree plc announces that on 26 July 2018, it purchased for cancellation 8,000 ordinary shares of 1p each at an average price of 344 pence per share. The highest price paid was 346 pence per share and the lowest price paid was 343 pence per share. For confirmation the Company's issued capital is now 131,821,430 ordinary shares of 1p each. Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 020 7292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: POS TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 5792 EQS News ID: 708471 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2018 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)