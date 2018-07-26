The "European Consumers' Attitudes towards Diesel, Hybrid and Electric Cars Key Findings, 2016" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is an end-consumer survey on the attitude and perception towards diesel, hybrid and electric cars. The aim of this study is to understand consumers' perceptions and attitude towards gasoline, diesel engines, hybrid and electric cars and further analyse their switching behaviour from diesel to hybrid/electric vehicles.

About 2,525 end-consumers were surveyed online in Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy and Spain, all of which count as the largest car markets in Europe. The survey included both male and female respondents from urban, suburban and rural areas who currently own either a gasoline, diesel, hybrid or an electric car. The average annual mileage for a male driver was 19,000 km, and for females 17,500 km.

Research Scope

To understand consumers' sustainability and environmental priorities in their life and in their choice of vehicle.

To determine consumers' perceptions and attitudes towards different environment and sustainability factors, and to evaluate the importance of each in determining the characteristics of the future powertrain.

To determine consumers' perception, concerns and attractiveness of alternative powertrains (hybrid and electric vehicles) in comparison to conventional gasoline and diesel engines.

To perform a tracking analysis of changes in consumers' attitudes, perceptions and preferences in comparison to the findings from 2012 and 2014 Powertrain voice of the consumer studies.

To determine the impact on consumer perception and attitude towards diesel engines post the Volkswagen (VW) emission scandal.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the general purchasing criteria and powertrain attributes that a customer considers while buying a car of his choice?

What is the customers' interest in considering a diesel-driven car as their next vehicle of purchase? How is the customer perception about diesel cars changing? What is the impact of the VW emission scandal on this perception?

What is consumer perception of xEVs? How does it change by EV type mild, full, plug-in hybrid and battery electric cars? What are key reasons for consideration of xEVs?

How has the awareness level about xEVs improved over the last few years? How has the switching behaviour changed over a period of years?

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Objectives and Methodology

3. Respondent Profiles

4. General Criteria for Purchasing a New Vehicle

5. Consumer Attitude Towards Diesel Cars

6. Consumer Attitude Towards Hybrid and Electric Cars

7. Switching Analysis

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

9. Conclusions

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vp42zt/european?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005720/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Cars, Electric and Hybrid Vehicles, Gasoline and Diesel