

French luxury goods company Kering SA (PPRUY.PK, PPRUF.PK), reported net income of 2.36 billion euros in the first six months of 2017, up 185.7 percent.



Earnings per share amounted to 18.74 euros in the first six months of 2017, up from 6.55 euros last year.



The company posted revenues of 6.43 billion euros in first-half, up from 26.8 percent.



This sharp year-on-year increase was driven by extremely strong sales growth in both mature and emerging markets, with comparable increases of 45.4% in North America, 25.1% in Western Europe, 37.6% in Asia Pacific and 30.7% in Japan.



'Kering achieved dazzling top-line and earnings performances in the quarter and six months. Our growth, grounded in the exclusivity and desirability of our brands, is remarkably healthy. The development model we implement across our Houses paves the way for increased value creation as well as profitable, sustained and consistent organic growth. While facing increasingly demanding comps and an uncertain global environment, we will once again substantially enhance our financial and operating performances in 2018,' François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



