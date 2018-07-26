

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French conglomerate Lagardere SCA (LGDDF.PK) reported a net profit of 119 million euros for the first-half of 2018, up from 27 million euros for the same period last year.



Adjusted net profit rose rose to 60 million euros from 58 million euros last year.



Revenues for the first-half rose to 3.37 billion euros from 3.31 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenues increased 4.4 percent.



The increase mainly reflects strong growth at Lagardère Travel Retail, which was up 9.9% like-for-like, as well as a solid contribution from Lagardère Publishing and Lagardère Active despite the unfavourable market environments.



