EVRY (dpa-AFX) - French grocery retailer Carrefour Group (CRERF, CRRFY, 0NPH.L), reported first-half net loss of 861 million euros, compared with net income of 78 million euros last year.



Adjusted for one-time items, net income was 131 million euros, down from 202 million euros last year.



Revenues for the first-half rose 2 percent to 38.0 billion euros from39.29 billion euros last year.



