DGAP-Ad-hoc: Holmes Investment Properties PLC / Key word(s): Change of Personnel Holmes Investment Properties PLC: New Executive Management Team Announced 26-Jul-2018 / 18:25 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Holmes Investment Properties Plc New Executive Management Team Announced* Holmes Investment Properties Plc (HIP) can announce that Martin Helme, Chief Executive Officer, has left his role and the Board of the company with immediate effect. The Board have launched a new Management Team. James Holmes has been appointed as Managing Director of HIP responsible for strategy. The opportunity to have a significant shareholder directly within the management of the business was important to the Board. The Board have appointed Michael Simmonds as Chief Executive Officer. Michael was previously Chief Operating Officer for the Company and has been responsible for fund raising. Michael Simmonds is an ex-British Army Soldier, having served five years with the Royal Corps of Signals as a Systems Engineer. Michael has spent the last 14 years in the finance industry. In 2004, he started as a mortgage adviser and has since developed expertise in the property finance sector, namely commercial, development and structured finance running his own businesses since 2008. Martin Eberhardt, Chairman, says: "In the last three months the management team has been refreshed and revamped to give the Company a clearer focus on growth and shareholder value. Michael's background is financing properties and knows the Company well." Enquiries: *HIP* Martin Eberhardt, Chairman martin.e@hipplc.com *Yellow Jersey * Charles Goodwin 07825 916 715 Georgia Colkin hip@yellowjerseypr.com Abena Affum *Notes to Editors* *Holmes Investment Properties Plc* Holmes Investment Properties Plc (Berlin: J16), a UK property investment company focused on the leisure sector, listed on the Berlin Stock Exchange in 2011. Through its subsidiaries, UK Adventure Parks Ltd and HIP Entertainment Properties, HIP plans to work with leisure operators to source plots of land, acquire sites under option agreements, gain planning consents, build the leisure centre site to the operator's specification and maximise their returns, against a pre-agreed long-term lease with an agreed yield. As the leisure market continues to grow, along with the number of leisure centres in the UK, HIP intends to partner with fast growing companies, aiming to develop a minimum of 12 leisure centres over the next 5-6 years, significantly enhancing the Company's balance sheet. 26-Jul-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Holmes Investment Properties PLC 53 Davies Street W1K 5JH London United Kingdom Phone: + 44 203 709 7120 E-mail: david@hip-prop.co.uk Internet: www.hip-prop.co.uk ISIN: GB00B61DTR94 WKN: A1H654 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin End of Announcement DGAP News Service 708463 26-Jul-2018 CET/CEST

