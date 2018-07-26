The global emergency contraceptive pill market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rise in number of initiatives to create awareness. With the surge in number of unplanned pregnancies across the globe, the governments and academic institutions are stepping in to promote the usage of contraception, including emergency contraceptive pills. They are launching initiatives to aid individual users in acquiring cost-effective contraception solutions.

This market research report on the global emergency contraceptive pill market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the importance of family planning as one of the key emerging trends in the global emergency contraceptive pill market:

Global emergency contraceptive pill market: Importance of family planning

Unprotected sexual intercourse, contraceptive failure, incorrect use of contraceptives, forgotten birth control pills, and sexual assault can lead to unplanned pregnancies. The use of effective contraceptive pills can prevent abortion-related and pregnancy-related morbidity and mortality cases in developing regions. More than half of all couples in the developed regions use modern methods of contraception such as emergency contraceptive pills for limiting births and achieve the desired family size.

"Voluntary family planning has been widely adopted throughout the world with the efforts of social media and the governments. The initiatives taken by the governments toward family planning and easy access to contraceptives such as emergency contraceptive pills have increased their popularity among women in developing countries for preventing pregnancy-related health risks, unsafe abortion, and adolescent pregnancies," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness.

Global emergency contraceptive pill market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global emergency contraceptive pill market by distribution channel (retail stores and online stores) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 42%, with the US being the largest revenue contributor to the market. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the availability of a wide variety of brands in the region.

