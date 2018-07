MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure operator Ferrovial, Thursday reported first-half 2018 net loss of 72 million euros, compared with net income of 240 million euros last year.



Net income was impacted by the 237 million euros charge booked by Amey for the contract with Birmingham City Council.



Excluding those one-time items, EBITDA would have been 359 million euros.



Revenues for the period dropped 2.1 percent to 5.94 billion euros from 6.06 billion euros last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX