Showroomprive.com: H1 2018 RESULTS - RETURN TO GROWTH DRIVEN BY THE FIRST EFFECTS OF THE 'PERFORMANCE 2018-2020' PLAN 26-Jul-2018 / 18:39 CET/CEST H1 2018 Results RETURN TO GROWTH driven by the first effects of the "PERFORMANCE 2018-2020" plan La Plaine Saint Denis, 26 July 2018- Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer, specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, has published its results for first half of 2018, ended 30 June. · The positive turnaround recorded during first half in our French and International markets attests to the effectiveness of realized adjustments · Return to growth during second quarter 2018: +8.1% · Overall growth of over 3% during first half · These first encouraging signs confirm the structural choices made, including: · The Group's focus on its two main pillars: relations with brand partners and members · Improvement of the operational efficiency: reinforcement of commercial approach; a more detailed business monitoring; rising investments in the platform and IT teams · Revisited marketing approach based on member engagement, loyalty and brand preference · The financial performance is tempered in first half with an EBITDA margin of -0.2% at -0.8 million euros, mainly impacted by: · the decline in activity during the first quarter, and increased selectivity, · the exhaustion of residual stocks built up in 2017, · the impact of growth investments made in 2017 and provided for within the framework of the "Performance 2018-2020" plan · Members are taking a positive view of the efforts deployed around the rationalization of the offering · Continuous rise in satisfaction: + 4 NPS points in the first half · Number of buyers and orders up by more than 5% in the second quarter · Three complementary levers to pursue growth in the medium term: · The effective launch of SRP media end of June, the first media agency dedicated to _Digital Women_ · Revitalisation of the omni-channel partnership with Carrefour, via the launch of the first 600 Click-and-collect points along with several cross-marketing and media campaigns already deployed · Tangible progress in the internalization of a portion of our logistics flow and the opening of a new mechanized warehouse, as well as the development of the Group's _dropshipment_offering (direct delivery from vendor) KEY FIGURES H1 2018 (EUR million) H1 2017 H1 2018 %Growth Net revenues 306.2 315.5 +3.0% Total Internet revenues 297.6 307.0 +3.2% EBITDA 10.9 -0.8 n.a. EBITDA as a % of revenues 3.6% -0.2% n.a. Net income -0.2 -6.5 n.a. Commenting on these results, Thierry Petit and David Dayan, co-founders and co-CEOs of Showroomprivé stated: "After a challenging first quarter marked by a higher standard of commercial requirement, the return to growth that we are witnessing in the second quarter of 2018 is encouraging. It confirms the relevance of the strategic choices made under our "Performance 2018-2020" plan. These last support the improvement of results and thus better prepare the end of the year, a pivotal period for the Group. We remain fully focused on the execution of our strategic plan, which will enable us to leverage the full potential of the Group." First half HIGHLIGHTS Following a first quarter 2018 marked by a decline in activity, Showroomprivé reported a return to growth during second quarter mainly driven by the first effects of the strategic "Performance 2018 - 2020" plan. These tangible results confirm the structural guidelines decided by the Group's management. 1) Operational efficiency improvement · Reinforcement of commercial approach: · Reinforcement of teams in several product categories with the recruitment of several senior profiles (Consumer Products, Sports, Children) · Reinforcement of commercial relationship with strategic brands through a global approach, not limited to the sale of overstocks but also incorporating both media and marketing solutions · Increase and seniorisation of commercial prospecting efforts · Rationalisation of the offering with a reduction in the number of sales, down -16% in the second quarter, and an increase of the turnover per sales of nearly 30% Optimisation of commercial planning through better coordination of commercial, marketing and operational teams, whose successful French Days - with over 40% growth compared to the same period the previous year- are the best example · A more detailed business monitoring: · Reinforced validation process for all sales opportunities · Closer inventory monitoring, stocks now reaching 97MEUR (versus EUR115M as of June 30th, 2017), with greater control over the volumetry of firm purchases, down by more than 30% over the half-year period · Deployment of the "100% Salesforce" program to boost commercial efficiency · Rising investments in IT: · All anticipated hires throughout the first half-year period were undertaken in order to accelerate the implementation of our roadmap and to gain in terms of efficiency and scalability 2) Revisited marketing approach · Adjustment of the marketing approach with the establishment of a new strategy centered on member engagement, loyalty and brand preference · Reinforcement of our CRM and traffic acquisition capacities with the recruitment of two senior profiles · Traffic and total buyers up 4% and 7 % respectively over the half-year period · Thorough review of all acquisition tools, not only in terms of technical, but also strategic and human factors · New media approach with a diversification of communication channels traditionally used by the Group 3) Internalization of our logistics tools and development of the Group's dropshipment offering · Tangible progress during the first half with: · The pre-selection of 2 sites for the opening of the Group's new warehouse · The choice of supplier for the mechanisation technology · The securing of funding · Opening confirmed by the end of 2019 with the aim of delivering better, faster, and at lower cost. · Acceleration of delivery times, particularly as regards conditional flows, with the development of the Group's dropshipment offering, which accounts for 6.5% of revenues over the first 6 months of the year. 4) Development of new sources of revenues and margins for the Group with the deployment of the data and media offering via the launch of SRP Media · Several media and data campaigns already carried out in 2018 with strong brands · Substantial appetite from the Group's brand partners for reaching the Digital Woman · Digital native, decision-maker and a brand lover, the Digital Woman is the client that brands want to reach according to the innovation consulting agency NellyRodi, world-renowned leader in foresight applied to industries and services 5) Dynamisation of operational relations initiated with Carrefour Both Groups are working on a daily basis on the deployment of each of the 4 identified synergy lines, namely offering, logistics, marketing and data. · In terms of logistics, 600 click-and-collect points have already been deployed and are showing excellent results both in terms of traffic and purchases generation and customer satisfaction, with an objective set at 2,800 point throughout France at the end of this year. · In terms of marketing, a number of cross-marketing campaigns have already been deployed, successfully, with both Groups' customers. Said campaigns have shown the responsiveness and great complementarity of the Groups' customer bases. · The successfully-led initiatives around data and media have showcased the enthusiasm of Showroomprivé's customers for Carrefour Group's own brands, and the quality of media solutions offered by Showroomprivé. In parallel, both Groups are reflecting on joint operations around data, of which the vision, organization and technical architecture are currently under design. · Sourcing and synergies among portfolios constitute an axis of optimization on which both Groups are working jointly. 6) Tempered financial performances in first half with a decreasing EBITDA, mainly impacted by the exhaustion of residual stocks built up in 2017 and the downturn in activity over the first quarter: · EBITDA margin down -0.2 % in first half 2018 at -0.8 million euros. · The downturn in activity observed in the first quarter, which can be partly attributed to increased selectivity, put pressure on the Group's margin. · The gross margin was also impacted by the exhaustion of residual stocks built up in 2017 at unfavourable commercial conditions. · Finally, the growth investments made in 2017 and those projected within the framework of the "Performance 2018-2020" plan yielded an increase in central costs during first half. INITIATIVES for the second half The second half of the year is to be characterized by the further deployment of the "Performance 2018-2020" plan. 1) Priority focus on the strategic "Performance 2018 - 2020" plan Build on and amplify positive signals in the short-term:

