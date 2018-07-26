ANTALIS (ex ANTALIS INTERNATIONAL): Changes to Antalis' corporate governance

Press release

Boulogne-Billancourt, 26 July 2018

Changes to Antalis' corporate governance

Antalis has announced that Bpifrance Participations has informed it of its decision to resign as director of Antalis with immediate effect in view of its position as both shareholder and creditor of Sequana.

The Board of Directors now comprises seven members and complies with legal regulations and the AFEP-MEDEF corporate governance code in terms of director independence and gender parity.

About Antalis

Antalis (Euronext Paris: ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2017, the Group reported sales of €2.4 billion and employed 5,500 people serving approximately 140,000 customers, companies and printers in 43 countries. Through its 123 distribution centres, Antalis makes more than 13,500 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.5 million tons of paper in 2017.

Contact us

Analysts & Investors

Xavier Roy-Contancin

+33 (0)1 58 04 21 90

Communication

Sylvie Noqué

+33 (0)1 58 04 21 90

contact@antalis.com

www.antalis.com



Image Sept

Claire Doligez

Priscille Reneaume

+33 (0)1 53 70 74 25

cdoligez@image7.fr

preneaume@image7.fr

