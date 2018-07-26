

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini Group (CAPP, CGEMY.PK), a consulting, technology and outsourcing services firm, Thursday reported that its first-half profit dropped to 314 million euros, down from 375 million euros last year.



Basic earnings per share were 1.88 euro down from 2.23 euro last year. Normalized earnings per share were 2.75 euro, down from 2.81 euros.



For the half year, revenues rose 3 percent to 6.47 billion euros from 6.28 billion euros.



CEO Paul Hermelin said, 'Our performance during the first half of the year was marked by a very dynamic 8% growth at constant exchange rates and a further increase in our operating margin of +20 basis points, bringing us ever closer to our stated mid-term ambitions.'



'The sector and geographic trends observed in the first quarter were borne out, with strong demand in North America and Europe, and more specifically in the Consumer Products and Retail, Manufacturing and Financial Services sectors.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX