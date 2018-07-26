sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

116,40 Euro		+0,95
+0,82 %
WKN: 869858 ISIN: FR0000125338 Ticker-Symbol: CGM 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPGEMINI SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAPGEMINI SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
117,00
118,00
20:36
117,00
118,00
20:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAPGEMINI SE
CAPGEMINI SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAPGEMINI SE116,40+0,82 %