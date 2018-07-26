

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French building materials company Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Thursday reported first-half 2018 profit of 1.22 billion euros, up 61.7 percent from last year's profit of 754million. On a per share basis, earnings were 0.1.36 per share, compared to €596 million or €1.08 per share last year..



Recurring profit for the first-half rose 6.8% to 802 million euros from 751 million euros last year.



First-half sales rose 1.9% to 20.79 billion euros from 20.41 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, first-half sales increased 4.9% from a year earlier.



'The second quarter marks a return to supportive trends in all our main markets. After a disappointing first quarter, affected by harsh winter weather in Europe which weighed on results, the second quarter was far more encouraging in terms of volumes and prices. The Group succeeded in further raising sales prices amid continued raw material and energy cost inflation. Despite a combination of temporary one-off factors, our first-half results progressed once again,' said Pierre-André de Chalendar.



