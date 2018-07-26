Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the Friedreich's ataxia market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat Friedreich's ataxia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005803/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for Friedreich's ataxia, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Friedreich's ataxia: Market overview

Friedreich's ataxia can be defined as a rare genetic disease that is caused by a defect (mutation) in a gene labeled FXN, which carries the genetic code for a protein called frataxin. The mutation in the FXN gene is the main cause of Friedreich's ataxia. The symptoms of this genetic disorder include difficulty in walking and poor balance, dysarthria, shortness of breath, and loss of normal reflexes, especially for knees and ankles. The treatment of Friedreich's ataxia includes physical therapy, surgery, and medications.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "Friedreich's ataxia usually starts in childhood, and it worsens over a period, which leads to impairments in muscle coordination. People with Friedreich's ataxia can also have a form of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which enlarges and weakens the heart muscle."

Friedreich's ataxia: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the familial adenomatous polyposis market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (oral), therapeutic modality (small molecule, gene therapy, protein, unsaturated fatty acid, and Recombinant fusion protein), targets (lipid peroxidation, DAAO, erythropoietin receptor, NAD(P)H dehydrogenase (quinone) 1, Nrf2 activator, Nrf2, and sirtuin 1 protein), MoA (Frataxin protein replacement, gene replacement, lipid peroxidation inhibitor, DAAO inhibitor, erythropoietin receptor agonist, gene upregulation, NAD(P)H dehydrogenase (quinone) 1 modulator, NF-kappa B inhibitor, Nrf2 activator and sirtuin 1 protein stimulator) and recruitment status (recruiting, completed, and active, not recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, more than 54% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia are small molecules.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005803/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com