Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2018) - At the request of Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC"), Sunniva Inc. (CSE: SNN) (OTCQX: SNNVF)("Sunniva" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent change in market activity.

About Sunniva Inc.

Sunniva, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating in the world's two largest cannabis markets - Canada and California - where we are committed to delivering safe, high-quality products and services at scale and creating trusted Sunniva branded cannabis products. Our vision is to become one of the lowest cost, highest quality vertically integrated cannabis producers in the markets we serve by building large scale purpose-built current cGMP designed greenhouses and expansion of retail locations, offering better quality assurance with cannabis products free from pesticides, providing better customer access to cannabis education and sourcing better therapeutic delivery devices. Sunniva's management and board of directors have a proven track record for creating significant shareholder value both in the healthcare and biotech industries.

