

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices climbed higher on Thursday, extending gains for a third successive session, on a bigger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week and Saudi Arabia's decision to suspend oil shipments through the Red Sea.



Saudi decided to temporarily suspend crude shipments through the Red Sea shipping lane of Bab al-Mandeb after Houthi rebels attacked two large crude carriers operated by Saudi National Shipping Corp.



Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih said all oil exports through the southern Red Sea would be halted until the situation becomes clearer and the maritime transit through Bab al-Mandeb is safe.



Data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed crude oil inventories in U.S. to have dropped by over 6.1 million barrels to 404.9 million barrels in the week ended July 20.



Crude oil futures for September ended up $0.31 or 0.4% at $69.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



