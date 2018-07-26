International Champions Cup Goes Coast-to-Coast With Five Action-Packed Matches Across The U.S.

Borussia Dortmund leads the way with seven points from their three matches

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Champions Cup presented by Heineken (ICC) made history with five consecutive matches played across the U.S. yesterday, and the action is just beginning.

In Los Angeles, Manchester United defeated A.C. Milan 9-8 on penalties after a 1-1 tie in regulation at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles, while a few hours south at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Tottenham Hotspur had a high scoring first half, defeating A.S. Roma 4-1. The East Coast saw world class soccer with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane making their 2018 ICC debut, both playing an important role in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Manchester City at Metlife Stadium. Salah scored in the 63rd minute, followed by the game-winning goal by Mane in injury time, with a penalty kick that secured him the Heineken Man of the Match award. In other matches, Pittsburgh'sHeinz Field hosted Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica, with Benfica taking the 3-2 win and ruining Borussia Dortmund's attempted run at a 3-0 ICC performance. Juventus opened their ICC tournament with a 2-0 win over FC Bayern at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with Andrea Favilli scoring both goals of the match.

"The elite level of play we are seeing in this year's International Champions Cup sets a new standard for summer matches," said Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Relevent, Charlie Stillitano. "From coast-to-coast, U.S. fans were treated to some of the best soccer on the planet and we can't wait to see what the next few weeks has in store."

With a front-loaded schedule, Borussia Dortmund is the current leader in the chase for the Championship, with two wins and one penalty kick loss for a total of seven points.

Also debuting in 2018 are multiple new Relevent properties, including House of Soccer, ICC Futures, and ICC Women's, which kicks off later this week.

House of Soccer debuted in Hollywood, welcoming fans last week to cheer on star athletes and celebrities including Odell Beckham Jr., Draymond Green, and Mia Hamm in fun-filled soccer matches and events. The second House of Soccer will take place in Miami this Friday, July 27.

"The goal of the International Champions Cup is to bring the excitement of international soccer to the U.S.," said Daniel Sillman, CEO of Relevent. "Through the fan engagement we have seen to date surrounding House of Soccer, which delivers the true fan experience, our ICC Futures Tournament, which gives the elite youth players a global benchmark to showcase their talent, and ICC Women's Tournament, we have captured the hearts of American fans and players."

Wrapping up fierce competition at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, the ICC Futures Tournament crowned a champion this weekend when Bayern Munich toppled Chelsea for the victory. The action was non-stop as top U-14 teams from around the world went head-to-head in what has been called the "Little League World Series of Soccer."

