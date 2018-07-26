Technavio analysts forecast the global dissolving wood pulp market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The increasing use of cellulose nanofibers is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global dissolving wood pulp (DWP) market 2018-2022. Cellulose nanofibers are fabricated via electrospinning of DWP and are widely used in various applications such as cosmetics manufacturing, food industry, and nanocomposites. Cellulose nanofibers can also be used to manufacture medicines, electronic devices, and filter materials. Thus, DWP producers will focus on the manufacturing of cellulose nanofibers during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global dissolving wood pulp market is the increase in demand for cotton substitute in textile manufacturing:

Global dissolving wood pulp market: Increase in demand for cotton substitute in textile manufacturing

Cotton is the traditional raw material used in the manufacturing of textile, accounting for a significant share in textile manufacturing. However, production of cotton is mainly dependent on the availability of arable land and an adequate amount of water. The increasing population across the world has led to shrinkage of arable land. Additionally, farmers are focused on fulfilling the food requirements of the population, leading to a decrease in land availability for the growth of cotton. The high water requirement for cotton poses a difficult challenge owing to the decreasing availability of freshwater globally.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, "The growth of cotton requires a large amount of pesticides and insecticides for protection from various pests, which leads to pollution of the groundwater. This growth is also heavily dependent on weather conditions. For example, cold temperatures affect the yield of cotton negatively. These drawbacks collectively decrease the cultivation of cotton crops, leading to the inability to meet the global requirements of cotton. Thus, manufacturers are shifting towards raw materials such as VSF, which is manufactured from DWP, for textile manufacturing to meet the global demand."

Global dissolving wood pulp market: Segmentation analysis

The global dissolving wood pulp market research report provides market segmentation by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 49% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease during 2018-2022.

