

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.30 billion, or $3.48 per share. This compares with $2.15 billion, or $2.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.53 billion or $3.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $6.06 billion from $5.81 billion last year.



Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.53 Bln. vs. $2.41 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.83 vs. $3.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.54 -Revenue (Q2): $6.06 Bln vs. $5.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.30 - $14.00 Full year revenue guidance: $22.5-$23.2 Bln



