The global isopropyl alcohol market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the high volume consumption in solvents. Isopropyl alcohol is one of the most widely used solvents due to its excellent solvency properties. In 2017, the solvents segment accounted for nearly 48% of the total global consumption of isopropyl alcohol. Isopropyl alcohol can be directly used in applications, including surface coatings, inks, pesticides and herbicides formulations, resins production, and disinfectants and cleaning products. Among these applications, the coatings and inks industries are the major end-users of isopropyl alcohol in the market.

This market research report on the global isopropyl alcohol market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand from cosmetics and personal care sector as one of the key emerging trends in the global isopropyl alcohol market:

Global isopropyl alcohol market: Increasing demand from the cosmetics and personal care sector

Isopropyl alcohol is a widely accepted, highly efficient solvent that is used in a wide range of cosmetics and personal care products for dissolving other active ingredients. It is also used to reduce the viscosity of liquids and to reduce the tendency of finished products to generate foam when shaken. Isopropyl alcohol-based products are used as conditioning agents, pigments, fixatives, moisturizing agents, foaming agents, emulsifier, and anti-static agents in the cosmetics and personal care industry.

"Isopropyl alcohol has a powerful drying effect on hair and human tissues as well. The major reason for the use of isopropyl alcohol in hair care products is that it helps the other ingredients to dry quickly without the application of heat or dryers," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global isopropyl alcohol market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global isopropyl alcohol market by application (solvents, chemical intermediates, and pharmaceuticals and medical) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The solvents segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 48% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 45% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is expected to increase during 2018-2022.

