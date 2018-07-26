

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $852.5 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $691.6 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $6.31 billion from $5.66 billion last year.



Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.62 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q3): $6.31 Bln vs. $5.66 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.42



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX