

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $2.53 billion, or $5.07 per share. This compares with $0.20 billion, or $0.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.3% to $52.89 billion from $37.96 billion last year.



Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.53 Bln. vs. $0.20 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.07 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.50 -Revenue (Q2): $52.89 Bln vs. $37.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $54.0 - $57.5 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX