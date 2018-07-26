

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) announced a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $85.0 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $87.6 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $1.10 billion from $0.99 billion last year.



Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $85.0 Mln. vs. $87.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q2): $1.10 Bln vs. $0.99 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55-$2.70 Full year revenue guidance: $4.25-$4.35 Bln



