Fortem Resources Inc. Receives $400,000 From Exercise of Warrants

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2018 / Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCQB: FTMR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on July 26, 2018 one of its investors exercised share purchase warrants pursuant to which 1,000,000 common shares were purchased for gross proceeds of $400,000.

None of the securities issued have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. The securities issued must not be traded in or from a jurisdiction of Canada unless the conditions in Section 13 of Multilateral Instrument 51-105 Issuers Quoted in the U.S. Over The Counter Markets are met. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Fortem Resources

Fortem Resources Inc. is a publicly traded oil and gas production, development and exploration company, which holds properties in Western Canada and Utah and is seeking North American & International expansion through an acquisition strategy. The Company's shares of common stock are quoted on the OTCQB under the symbol FTMR.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

FORTEM RESOURCES INC.

"Michael Caetano"

Michael Caetano

Chief Operating Officer

Phone: (403) 241-8912

Email: info@fortemresources.com

SOURCE: Fortem Resources Inc.