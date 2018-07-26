

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $46.88 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $66.73 million, or $2.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $80.24 million or $2.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $1.27 billion from $1.17 billion last year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $80.24 Mln. vs. $66.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.87 vs. $2.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.81 -Revenue (Q2): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.



