

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $832 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $713 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $835 million or $1.07 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $5.59 billion from $5.43 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $835 Mln. vs. $731 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.07 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q2): $5.59 Bln vs. $5.43 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 - $4.06



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX