

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced, for the full year 2018, the company now expects: on a non-GAAP basis, EPS in the range of $13.30 to $14.00. Previously, the company expected non-GAAP EPS in the range of $12.80 to $13.70. The company expects total revenues in the range of $22.5 billion to $23.2 billion. Previously, the company expected total revenues in the range of $21.9 billion to $22.8 billion.



For the second-quarter, total revenues increased 4 percent versus the second quarter of 2017 to $6.1 billion. Product sales grew 2 percent globally. Non-GAAP EPS increased 17 percent to $3.83 driven by higher product sales, a lower tax rate and lower weighted-average shares outstanding.



The company announced transition plans for two of its executive vice presidents. Sean Harper, executive vice president of Research and Development, has decided to retire and plans to pursue opportunities in the early-stage biotechnology community. David Reese, currently senior vice president of Translational Sciences and Oncology at Amgen, has been appointed as executive vice president of Research and Development,



In September 2018, Anthony Hooper, currently executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations, will retire from the current role. Murdo Gordon, chief commercial officer of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, has been named as executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations, effective Sept. 3, 2018.



