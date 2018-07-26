

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $282.7 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $186.1 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $264.4 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $943.7 million from $841.8 million last year.



Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $264.4 Mln. vs. $232.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.24 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $943.7 Mln vs. $841.8 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.60 to $4.75



