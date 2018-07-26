sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

61,60 Euro		-0,78
-1,25 %
WKN: A0MUES ISIN: US2547091080 Ticker-Symbol: DC7 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,52
62,45
23:01
61,66
61,90
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES61,60-1,25 %