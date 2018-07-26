

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $669 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $546 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $669 Mln. vs. $546 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.91 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.88



