

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $116.5 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $179.8 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $170.2 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.4% to $1.20 billion from $1.31 billion last year.



Juniper Networks earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $170.2 Mln. vs. $220.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q2): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.44 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.17 - Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX