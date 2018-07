WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty (DLR) raised its 2018 core FFO per share outlook to $6.55 - $6.65 from $6.50 - $6.60.



For the second-quarter, the company reported core FFO per share of $1.66, compared to $1.54, last year. Digital Realty reported revenues for the second quarter of 2018 of $755 million, a 33% increase from the same quarter last year.



