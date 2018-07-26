

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Live Nation Inc. (LYV) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $69.36 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $81.48 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $2.87 billion from $2.68 billion last year.



Live Nation Inc. earnings at a glance:



