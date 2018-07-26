

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World Fuel Services (INT) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $28.7 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $30.0 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, World Fuel Services reported adjusted earnings of $31.7 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.5% to $10.15 billion from $8.09 billion last year.



World Fuel Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $31.7 Mln. vs. $34.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.47 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $10.15 Bln vs. $8.09 Bln last year.



