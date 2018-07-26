

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) announced the company is raising its estimate for 2018 adjusted earnings per share to be between $4.60 and $4.75, from $4.50 to $4.70. Edwards remains confident in achieving the higher end of its sales guidance range of $3.5 to $3.9 billion.



For the third quarter 2018, at current foreign exchange rates, the company projects total sales to be between $900 million and $950 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.93 to $1.03.



For the second-quarter, adjusted earnings per share grew 15 percent to $1.24. Sales grew 12 percent; underlying sales grew 10 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX