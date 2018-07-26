

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $13.41 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $7.12 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $511.52 million from $478.59 million last year.



Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance:



