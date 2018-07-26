

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - L'Oréal (LRLCY.PK) reported that its first-half net profit after non-controlling interest was 2.28 billion euros, up from 2.04 billion euros last year. Earnings per share were 4.08 euros compared to 3.88 euros.



First-half net sales were 13.39 billion euros, down 0.2% compared to 13.41 billion euros a year ago. On a like-for-like basis, revenues grew 6.6%.



The company recorded double-digit growth at L'Oréal Luxe and Active Cosmetics.



'In a beauty market which remains dynamic and is becoming more premium,L'Oréal is continuing to achieve strong growth. In lively markets, the L'Oréal Luxe and Active Cosmetics Divisions have both recorded double-digit growth, driven by the power of their brand portfolios and the quality of their innovations. The Consumer Products Division, especially with a robust performance at L'Oréal Paris, has recorded moderate growth, held back by an environment that is very difficult in some markets.' said CEO Jean-Paul Agon.



'The Professional Products Division, meanwhile, has posted a slight increase in sales. Across the geographic Zones, the New Markets accelerated once again, especially in Asia. North America is gradually improving, while Western Europe is affected by persistent difficulties in France, and by the slowdown in the United Kingdom.'



