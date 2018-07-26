

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Digital Corp (WDC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $756 million, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $280 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1109 million or $3.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $5.12 billion from $4.84 billion last year.



Western Digital Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1109 Mln. vs. $881 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.61 vs. $2.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.50 -Revenue (Q4): $5.12 Bln vs. $4.84 Bln last year.



